Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.15% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

MOAT stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

