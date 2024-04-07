Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS COWZ opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.