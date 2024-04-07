Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS COWZ opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.