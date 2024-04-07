John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.32% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $56.40 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

