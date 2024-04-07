Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

