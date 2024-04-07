Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 14,326 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after purchasing an additional 882,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $162.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

