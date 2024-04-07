Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.