Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 5,632 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $342.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.