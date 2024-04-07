Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

