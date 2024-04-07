Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 65,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,282,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $342.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.90.

Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

