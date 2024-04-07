QV Investors Inc. Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROST opened at $139.53 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.01.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

