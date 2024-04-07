Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,673 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $101.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

