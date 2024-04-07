Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $72,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

