Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up 5.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $58,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $271.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.77 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

