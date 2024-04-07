Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Sagicor Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Sagicor Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SGCFF opened at $5.00 on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.
About Sagicor Financial
