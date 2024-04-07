Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $334.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average of $301.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

