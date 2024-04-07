Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 520 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

