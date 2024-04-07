New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,095 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Lam Research worth $101,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $968.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $480.45 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $926.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $778.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

