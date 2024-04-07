Barton Investment Management Has $33.33 Million Stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,281 shares during the quarter. Global-E Online makes up 4.3% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned 0.51% of Global-E Online worth $33,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 280,936 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 19.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Global-E Online stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
