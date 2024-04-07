New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,199 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $92,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its position in Progressive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $211.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day moving average is $170.69. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

