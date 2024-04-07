Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 549 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,248 shares of company stock valued at $100,820,961. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.54 and its 200 day moving average is $238.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

