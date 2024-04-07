Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGY opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.20. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $102.87 and a 12 month high of $131.64.

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

