Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

