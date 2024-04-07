New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.81 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Centene worth $41,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $2,349,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

