New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $99,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $351.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

