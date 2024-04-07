New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,329 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Citigroup worth $100,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

C stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

