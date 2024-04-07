New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $48.31 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Sempra worth $48,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Stock Down 0.5 %

SRE stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

