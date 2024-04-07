Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $784.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.12 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $750.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $363.04 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

