155,797 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 155,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.01 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,157.23%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

