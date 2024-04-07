Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,930 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

