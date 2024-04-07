Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.06% of Markel Group worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,509.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,272.43 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,480.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,448.06.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.