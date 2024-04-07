Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 821,174 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $47.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

