Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys 18,133 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned about 2.33% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

