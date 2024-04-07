Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

American Tower stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

