Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Ciena stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $210,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,019,312.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,533 shares of company stock worth $5,808,540. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

