Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,271,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

