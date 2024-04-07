Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,381,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $187.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.