Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.