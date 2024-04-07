Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

D stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

