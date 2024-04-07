New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 37,663 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of NIKE worth $131,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

