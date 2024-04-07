New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 859 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of General Electric worth $154,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $156.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

