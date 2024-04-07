Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $165,644.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,934,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,115 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,804 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -0.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

