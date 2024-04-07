New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 32,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $209,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,570,000 after buying an additional 237,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $266.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.