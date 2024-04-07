Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,612 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.77% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

