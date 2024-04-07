Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

CLTL stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

