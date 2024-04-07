Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 48,701 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after acquiring an additional 847,461 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after buying an additional 524,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.