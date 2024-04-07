Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 25,301 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $253.93 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $256.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

