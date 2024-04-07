Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $8.14 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

