Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $6.43 Million Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $18,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

