Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $262.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

