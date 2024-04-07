Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $55.79 million and $2.07 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,790,014 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,778,284 with 489,002,997 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.93106097 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,053,767.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

